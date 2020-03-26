Nebraska Department of Insurance Highlights Health Insurance Options for Unemployment
Nebraska Department of Insurance put together a guide for Nebraska workers who have lost employment due to the current pandemic.
One option is the Federal marketplace, called Special Enrollment Period. You can purchase health insurance for yourself or for you and your family on the federal marketplace if you lose coverage due to the loss of your job. You
will have 60 days to enroll after you lose coverage OR if you expect to lose your coverage in the next 60 days.
Another option is COBRA, or continuing the coverage you had with your employer. The coverage can continue for up to 18 months. The guide does say to do your research as you may pay more than the marketplace if you choose this option.
A third choice is a Mini-COBRA but applies to people who worked for a company with 20 or less employees. It’ll allow you to continue your companies coverage on a monthly basis.
You can find the full guide here.
