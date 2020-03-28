Nebraska COVID-19 Cases Near 100, Two Deaths Due to the Virus
Our media partner 10/11 Now reports that just after three weeks since Nebraska’s first case of COVID-19, the woman, a 36-year-old from Douglas County, is finally out of critical condition and off a ventilator, according to Governor Ricketts. But one day after that announcement, there are now two Nebraskans who have died from the virus.
Over the last 21 days, Nebraska’s case total has jumped from one to 91. The two deaths; a male in his 50s from Douglas County and a woman in her 60s from Hall County, both had underlying health conditions.
Using press releases from local health departments and DHHS, 10/11 NOW has identified at least 16 cases of community spread.
