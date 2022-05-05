Nebraska Community Blood Needs Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS May 5, 2022) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. NCBB donors help supply nearly 23 local hospitals. Schedule an appointment online at ncbb.org/donate or by calling 402.486.9414.
In partnership with Global Blood Fund, Memorial Blood Centers will donate $1 to Rehome Ukraine for every presenting donor in May. Find more information at ncbb.org/Ukraine.
Visit ncbb.org/donate to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the public blood drives below.
- 5/9/22 Nebraska City Fire…1409 Central Ave…Nebraska City…9:00 am – 2:00 pm
- 5/10/22 Bryan Health…West 2300 South 16th Street…Lincoln…9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- 5/11/22 York Community…1005 Duke Drive…York…11:00 am – 2:30 pm
- 5/17/22 Nebraska State Patrol – Innovation Drive…4600 Innovation Drive…Lincoln… 11:00 am – 2:30 pm
- 5/18/22 St. Mark’s United Methodist Church…8550 Pioneers Blvd…Lincoln…3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- 5/19/22 Crete Carrier Corporation…400 NW 56th Street…Lincoln…9:00 am – 12:30 pm
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on ncbb.org)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1-877.486.9414 or visit ncbb.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
