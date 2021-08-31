Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2021) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is
facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations. The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486- 9414. As a thank you, all presenting donors Thursday, September 2 through Monday, September 6th will be entered in for a chance to win a grill.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.
Blood donation is safe and essential, in general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
In good health
17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
At least 110 pounds
Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Date Sponsor Location City Time
09/02/21 Lincoln Kiwanis Blood Drive Fellowship Community Church Lincoln 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
09/13/21 Southeast Community College – Lincoln Campus 8800 O Street Lincoln 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
09/14/21 Concordia University – Seward 800 North Columbia Ave Seward 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
09/15/21 Southeast Community College – Milford 600 South State Street Milford 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
09/21/21 Crete Carrier Corporation 400 NW 56th Street Lincoln 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
09/21/21 Doane University 1014 Boswell Ave Crete 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
09/23/21 Methodist Health System 825 S. 169th Street Omaha 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Nebraska Community Blood Bank: 100 N. 84 th Street, Lincoln, NE 68505
Phone 877.486.9414. Fax 402.486.9429
ncbb.org
DONOR CENTERS IN LINCOLN at 84th & O Street • 16th & Pine Lake Road • 27th & Superior. Omaha at 120th & Pacific Street.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood
supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities
across the country.
For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
