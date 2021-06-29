Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS June 29, 2021) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
As a thank you, all presenting donors through July 31st will be entered in for a daily chance to win $25 Casey’s Gift Cards
Plus, all presenting donors between June 29th and July 10th will receive a limited edition “Saving Lives is a Breeze” T-Shirt
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.
Blood donation is safe and essential, in general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
- In good health
- 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
- At least 110 pounds
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
|Date
|Sponsor
|Location
|City
|Time
|7/1/21
|The Alexis Project
|50 Dogwood Street
|Bennet
|3:00pm-7:00pm
|7/2/21
|The Alexis Project
|50 Dogwood St
|Bennet
|9:00am-2:00pm
|7/8/21
|Broadcasters Unite for Life
|4140 North 60th St
|Lincoln
|9:00am-5:00pm
|7/10/21
|Little Giants Foundation
|919 Village Square
|Gretna
|9:00am-2:00pm
|7/13/21
|Lincoln Police Department
|575 South 10th St
|Lincoln
|8:00am-12:30pm
|7/15/21
|Byron Community
|120 Kansas Ave
|Byron
|10:00am-2:30pm
|7/20/21
|Bryan Health East
|1600 South 48th St
|Lincoln
|7:00am-11:30am
|7/20/21
|Bryan Health West
|2300 South 16th St
|Lincoln
|9:30am-2:00pm
|7/21/21
|Fusion Medical Staffing
|11808 Grant St
|Omaha
|8:00am-1:00pm
|7/22/21
|Beaver Crossing Fire Hall
|
|Beaver Crossing
|2:00pm-7:00pm
|7/22/21
|Osceola
|12927 N Blvd
|Osceola
|8:00am-1:00pm
|7/27/21
|Crete Carrier Corp
|400 NW 56th St
|Lincoln
|8:00am-3:00pm
|7/31/21
|Waverly Healthcare
|13320 Callum Dr
|Waverly
|8:00am-1:00pm