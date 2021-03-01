Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2021) Nebraska Community Blood Banks (NCBB) are facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
The following are dates, locations and times for blood drives:
- March 2 at Nebraska Med Center for Healthy Living, 619 S 42 nd St, Omaha, from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
- March 9 at Fairbury High School, 1501 9th St, Fairbury, from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
- March 10 at Palmyra High School, 425 F St Otoe, from 1:00pm – 6:00pm
As a thank you, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for $5 dollars off $20 at local area Noodles and Company locations through March 31, 2021. Additional Noodles and Company drawings $25 gift cards will occur throughout the month.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
* In good health
* 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
* At least 110 pounds
* Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
* Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
About Nebraska Community Blood Bank
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies
on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area
hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York
Blood Centers Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1-877-
486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
