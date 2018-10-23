Nebraska Colleges with Best Average Starting Salaries for Grads

Because college students are taking on more debt than ever, a key factor in a student’s decision to attend a college is the starting salary they can expect after graduation. But the average annual growth rate for the cost to attend a four-year university between the years of 1989 and 2016 was 2.6% per year compared to only a 0.3% annual growth in wages.The cost to attend a university increased nearly eight times faster than wages did.

This leaves many students considering which colleges will provide them with the best starting salary upon graduation. A recent study by SmartAsset ranked the schools where students earned the best average starting salaries in Nebraska.

Check the table below to see how schools in Nebraska stacked up:

 

Rank School City Avg. Scholarships and Grants Avg. Starting Salary College Tuition* Student Living Costs Student Retention Rate Starting Salary Index
1 University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, NE n/a $51,900 n/a n/a n/a 34.08
2 Creighton University Omaha, NE $19,913 $50,000 $36,422 $14,294 89% 29.84
3 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lincoln, NE $6,091 $48,700 $8,367 $15,010 82% 26.95
4 Bellevue University Bellevue, NE $7,413 $46,900 $7,050 $10,335 55% 22.94
5 University of Nebraska at Omaha Omaha, NE $6,279 $46,600 $6,898 $13,452 77% 22.27
6 Doane College-Crete Crete, NE $19,245 $46,500 $28,790 $13,620 71% 22.05
7 Nebraska Wesleyan University Lincoln, NE $18,378 $43,500 $29,800 $12,840 78% 15.37
8 University of Nebraska at Kearney Kearney, NE $5,501 $41,900 $6,711 $14,580 84% 11.80
9 Chadron State College Chadron, NE $6,054 $41,200 $6,220 $12,956 64% 10.24
10 Wayne State College Wayne, NE $4,347 $39,400 $5,898 $10,652 67% 6.24
NE $7,643 $45,660 $14,238 $11,888 73%

 

