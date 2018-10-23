Nebraska Colleges with Best Average Starting Salaries for Grads

Because college students are taking on more debt than ever, a key factor in a student’s decision to attend a college is the starting salary they can expect after graduation. But the average annual growth rate for the cost to attend a four-year university between the years of 1989 and 2016 was 2.6% per year compared to only a 0.3% annual growth in wages.The cost to attend a university increased nearly eight times faster than wages did.
This leaves many students considering which colleges will provide them with the best starting salary upon graduation. A recent study by SmartAsset ranked the schools where students earned the best average starting salaries in Nebraska.
Check the table below to see how schools in Nebraska stacked up:
|Rank
|School
|City
|Avg. Scholarships and Grants
|Avg. Starting Salary
|College Tuition*
|Student Living Costs
|Student Retention Rate
|Starting Salary Index
|1
|University of Nebraska Medical Center
|Omaha, NE
|n/a
|$51,900
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|34.08
|2
|Creighton University
|Omaha, NE
|$19,913
|$50,000
|$36,422
|$14,294
|89%
|29.84
|3
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|Lincoln, NE
|$6,091
|$48,700
|$8,367
|$15,010
|82%
|26.95
|4
|Bellevue University
|Bellevue, NE
|$7,413
|$46,900
|$7,050
|$10,335
|55%
|22.94
|5
|University of Nebraska at Omaha
|Omaha, NE
|$6,279
|$46,600
|$6,898
|$13,452
|77%
|22.27
|6
|Doane College-Crete
|Crete, NE
|$19,245
|$46,500
|$28,790
|$13,620
|71%
|22.05
|7
|Nebraska Wesleyan University
|Lincoln, NE
|$18,378
|$43,500
|$29,800
|$12,840
|78%
|15.37
|8
|University of Nebraska at Kearney
|Kearney, NE
|$5,501
|$41,900
|$6,711
|$14,580
|84%
|11.80
|9
|Chadron State College
|Chadron, NE
|$6,054
|$41,200
|$6,220
|$12,956
|64%
|10.24
|10
|Wayne State College
|Wayne, NE
|$4,347
|$39,400
|$5,898
|$10,652
|67%
|6.24
|NE
|$7,643
|$45,660
|$14,238
|$11,888
|73%
