Nebraska Collected Less Net Revenue Than Expected In November

State officials say Nebraska collected less net revenue than expected in November.

The Department of Revenue reported Friday that the state last month netted $390 million, which is 2.3 percent below the certified forecast of $400 million.

The department says collections were lower for all four major tax categories: individual and corporate income, sales-and-use and miscellaneous.

Tax receipts are still above projections for the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. The state has collected $1.85 billion so far since then, nearly 2 percent above the forecast of $1.816 billion.

The tax collections help determine how much money lawmakers and the governor have at their disposal.

