Nebraska Chamber Urges Support For Key Workforce Bills
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) Calling February 10 – 14 “Workforce Week” in the Nebraska Legislature, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry Monday urged support for two bills before the Business and Labor Committee. The bills are designed to enhance workforce training and long-term, full-time employment for Nebraskans and statewide strategic economic development goals.
LB813, introduced by Lincoln Senator, Kate Bolz, chair of the Legislature’s Economic Development Task Force, would appropriate $4 million in general funding for Department of Labor apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, including providing technical and grant funding assistance for developing and registering programs, building curricula, providing tuition assistance or stipends for classes and educational materials, and recruiting apprentices.
LB1160, introduced by Lincoln Senator, Matt Hansen, would create a state longitudinal data system to track workforce outcomes, help guide students through coursework selection, provide information to educational institutions about developing workforce and training demands, help close educational attainment gaps, and help educational institutions and state leaders gauge return on investment of workforce readiness programs.
“The current and growing workforce shortage is the No. 1 barrier to private sector growth in Nebraska over the next 10 years,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “These initiatives will help employers and educators work together to grow and develop the skilled workforce to keep Nebraska competitive.”
Two additional bills identified as workforce priorities for the Nebraska Chamber will be heard later this week.
The Nebraska Chamber is the largest, statewide business association and has proudly served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912.
