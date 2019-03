The Nebraska Broadcasters Association is holding the #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” this Friday (March 22) from 5am – 11pm. The number to call to offer donations is 1-844-278-8555 or click here to go to the Red Cross website and click disaster relief. We are expect a very high call volume, so wait times are inevitable. Again, this will happen Friday from 5am to 11pm.

