Nebraska Board of Education Approves $2.2 Million Grant for Learning Centers

The State Board of Education has approved $2.2 Million in grants that will help start three new Community Learning Centers in Lincoln and half-a-dozen other communities.

Lincoln’s $182 Thousand dollars will be used at Randolph Elementary, Lincoln High, and Northeast High.

The Board also approved $257 thousand dollars in continued funding for the learning centers at 9 Lincoln Elementary Schools, and Lefler and Goodrich Middle Schools. Those centers provide homework, tutoring, and physical activities for students each day after school.

