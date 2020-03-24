Nebraska Attorney General: Watch Out for COVID-19 Related Scams
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued guidance and a warning to Nebraskans to avoid potential scams related to coronavirus.
Be on the lookout for these tips to make sure to avoid the scams:
- Disregard solicitations offering “miracle” drugs or remedies to cure or prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus.
- Ignore calls or texts requesting your personal information. There have been reports of Nebraskans receiving calls and texts asking for personal information under the guises it is needed to “release funds” or “verify a relief check” from the government.
- Research before donating. Donations to legitimate charitable entities are needed now more than ever. Don’t let scammers prey on your generosity. Before you give, research the organization by visiting its website and confirming its charitable registration status with the IRS.
