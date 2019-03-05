Nebraska Attorney General Looking to Stop Robocalls

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is calling on congressional leaders to pass a national law cracking down on robocalls and spoofing.

The attorney general’s office announced Tuesday, that Peterson is leading a coalition of 51 attorney generals that are voicing support for legislation pending before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. The other leaders are attorney generals from North Carolina, New Hampshire and Mississippi.

Peterson said he’s proud to support the bill and that state attorney generals have been on the front lines of helping consumers who are harassed and scammed by unwanted calls.

Robocalls and spam calls rank as the top consumer complaint to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

READ MORE: Nebraska State Patrol Conducts Alcohol Inspections