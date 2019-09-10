Nebraska Attorney General Joining Google Investigation

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced, Thursday, that Nebraska is joining 50 attorneys general in a multi-state investigation of tech giant Google’s business practices in relation with state and federal antitrust laws.
The coalition announced plans to investigate Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers. Legal experts from each state will work with federal authorities to investigate competitive conditions for online services and ensure that Americans have access to free digital markets.
“When 50 attorneys general come together, 50 attorneys general send a strong message,” stated Attorney General Peterson. “I look forward to working with my fellow AGs and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and others on this significant issue.”
Past investigations of Google uncovered violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the United States to now three antitrust actions brought by the European Commission.
READ MORE: Petition to Stop Concentrated Animal Feeding Gets Pushback