Nebraska Anti-Partisan Group Formed
Lincoln, NE (September 3, 2020) — Nonpartisan Nebraska, a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving the nonpartisan structure and traditions of the Nebraska Unicameral was formed this week following “the most partisan session in recent memory.”
Nonpartisan Nebraska says it will work to combat what it calls the eroding civility and increased partisanship in the Unicameral by “facilitating solution-based dialogue about the impact of negative partisanship, educating Nebraskans about the Nebraska Legislature through civic engagement and hands-on learning, as well as provide a forum for civic-minded organizations to collaborate in furtherance of nonpartisan reforms, and by promoting historical and scientific research in order to assist policymakers in developing and maintaining nonpartisan legislative rules and traditions.”
The idea of Nonpartisan Nebraska was formed nearly four years ago by Nathan Leach of Kearney, 24, who says he saw firsthand “the destructive nature of partisan politics” while working as a Page in the Arizona State Legislature in 2015. “Everything lawmakers did was determined by the ‘D’ or ‘R’ next to their name, not what was best for their constituents. This was in stark contrast to Nebraska’s unique nonpartisan Unicameral. The Legislature is close to a breaking point—and once broken, it will not be easy to put back together.”
Leach will serve as the group’s executive director and is joined by a Board of Directors, including former State Senator Al Davis of Hyannis and City Councilwoman Dr. Tami James Moore of Kearney.
“My stint as a Nebraska State Senator was a great lesson for me in how good government can be when much of the partisan bickering is stripped away,” writes Davis, “George Norris’s creation has been a model for how people can work together when not constrained by the iron shackles of partisan politics. I believe that the Norris vision is under threat and that educating both the public and those in power about the strengths and virtues of Nebraska’s unique approach to civil discourse, genuine problem solving, and putting the needs of Nebraskans ahead of those of party bosses is essential. That’s why I believe Nonpartisan Nebraska is one of the most exciting new organizations serving Nebraskans and why I was so excited to become involved with their work.”
Dr. Moore, a registered independent and member of the Kearney City Council writes, “I have always been fascinated by the uniqueness of Nebraska’s Unicameral approach to state government. The political division nationwide is alarming and the partisanship in our Unicameral has reflected that in recent sessions. As a local elected official, and the only female on the City Council in 20 years, I look forward to focusing my attention and energy on community and State issues, and working with the newly-formed Nonpartisan Nebraska.”
Nonpartisan Nebraska will be an educational based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. A Virtual Launch Meeting with guest speaker Charlyne Berens, author of One House, along with several former state lawmakers is scheduled for the end of October. Interested parties can sign up to join Nonpartisan Nebraska at nonpartisanne.com