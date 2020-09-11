Nebraska AG Sends Letter To Big Ten About Not Being Compliant With State Nonprofit Law
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Friday sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference, saying the conference “appears to be out of compliance” when it comes to Nebraska’s Nonprofit Corporation Act.
In a news release sent to KFOR News, the Attorney General’s office says they have instructed Big Ten officials, including Commissioner Kevin Warren, to provide documents and records to determine if they were in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents. This comes a month after the Big Ten called off fall sports, including football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson said in a prepared statement, “In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision making process.”
Attorney General Peterson letter to Commissioner Warren