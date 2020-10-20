Nearly A Dozen New Cases Of COVID In LPS
(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2020) On Monday, Lincoln Public Schools reported 23 new cases of COVID-19.
East High School reported 5 of the cases. 2 each were reported to be from Southeast High, Southwest High, Schoo, Scott, the Science Focus Program and the Independence Academy.
LPS reported 63 total cases between October 8th and the 14th. 83 staff are isolated. Between October 14th and the day school resumed on August 12, LPS has reported 277 cases of corona virus.
