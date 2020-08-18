Nearly 30 Traffic Deaths in NE in July
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2020) During the month of July 2020, 28 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ These 28 fatalities occurred in 26 fatal crashes.
¨ 13 of the 22 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two were using seatbelts, and 6 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
¨ 22 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
¨ There was one fatality on the interstate, sixteen on other highways, and eleven on local roads.
¨ Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
¨ Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – JULY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|129
|121
|
|2019
|131
|111
|+2.0
|2018
|127
|111
|-2.0
|2017
|127
|115
|-2.0
|2016
|127
|111
|-2.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|128
|112
|-1.0
- There were 20 fatalities in July of 2019.
- Only 14 of the 98 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
READ MORE: Governor Vetoes Seven Late Session Bills