LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–A power outage in southeast Lincoln left 1,900 customers without power for the latter part of Sunday night, as many of them likely were watching the Super Bowl.

According to Lincoln Electric System, the outage was caused by equipment failure at a substation and most of the area affected had power back on by 9pm Sunday night. However, there were just under 80 customers without power around 11:15pm Sunday.

LES crews have been dispatched to a power outage between South & O streets, off 70th St. Report an outage at https://t.co/iSw8JHBh9K. — Lincoln Electric System (@LESupdates) February 12, 2024

According to LES’ Twitter account, the outage happened off of 70th Street between “O” and South Streets.