NE US Senator Ben Sasse Statement On Independence Day
(KFOR Lincoln July 4, 2022) U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement celebrating Independence Day.
“Grilling with family and blowing stuff up on the 4th of July is amazing but it’s not the beating heart of what makes America so great. We enjoy our freedom because, on this day in 1776, America declared to the world the radical but self-evident truth that every person is created equal. Limitless human dignity protected by limited government — that’s what the American project is all about. We’ve spent 246 years working to live up to the promise of the Declaration of Independence. The work of creating a more perfect union is never over. That’s what we teach our kids and that’s why we celebrate Independence Day. Happy Fourth of July — and keep your fingers.”