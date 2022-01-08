NE US Senator Ben Sasse Comments On Upcoming US-Russia Talks
Lincoln, NE (January 8, 2022) U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding reports that the Biden Administration is considering offering Putin cuts to U.S. troop deployments at next week’s talks.
“President Biden’s foreign policy consistently projects weakness, not strength. Putin escalates tensions on Ukraine’s border for nearly a year and the Biden Administration responds by floating troop reductions. This is the very definition of appeasement. The same strategic masterminds who abandoned Afghanistan to the Taliban and gift-wrapped NordStream 2 for Moscow are at it again. President Biden needs to send a strong message to Putin and reassure our European allies, but that won’t happen if his national security advisors are already floating an American retreat.”