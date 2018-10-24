NE Trooper Attends White House Event on Opiod Crisis

OCTOBER 23, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Nebraska State Trooper Sam Mortensen has been invited to attend an event at the White House to represent law enforcement in the fight against opioid abuse. The event, titled “A Year of Historic Action to Combat the Opioid Crisis,” will be held at 1:00 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, October 24.

During the event, President Donald Trump will sign legislation recently passed by Congress. The bi-partisan bill addresses multiple facets of the opioid crisis and received support from all five members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be invited to represent the Nebraska State Patrol and all law enforcement at this event,” said Trooper Mortensen. “The dangers associated with these drugs are astounding. We’re proud to be a part of efforts like this that raise awareness and also have meaningful impacts in areas from prevention to recovery.”

“Our troopers and investigators have done a phenomenal job in the last year to take dangerous drugs like fentanyl and heroin off the streets,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “Without a doubt, they are saving lives with the work they are doing.”

Since September of 2017, NSP seized more than 176 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stops or investigative operations. According to DEA figures, that amount could kill nearly 39 million people. Troopers have also seized more than 40 pounds of heroin in 2018, the highest yearly figure in at least a decade, and more than 2,000 dosage units of illegally possessed prescription drugs.

“Time and again we see our troopers making life-saving drug seizures,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Through work like that and efforts such as LB 931, which I signed into law earlier this year, we’ve got a strong team working together to combat opioid abuse in Nebraska. Thank you to President Trump for inviting Trooper Mortensen to join for this important occasion.”

Trooper Mortensen will be at the event with the President, members of Congress, Trump Administration officials, others from law enforcement, the medical community, and officials from other disciplines involved in the effort.