NE Transition College Kicks Off Empowerment Fundraiser

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Nebraska Transition College (NTC) is developing a comprehensive learning curriculum to empower students with an Autism Spectrum Disorder or other learning differences to help them reach their full potential after high school graduation.

In order to positively impact students’ lives, Nebraska Transition College is beginning a fundraising campaign to raise money for their online giving campaign called Giving Tuesday, Giving November that began on Nov. 5 and will end Nov. 27 on Giving Tuesday.

“Nebraska Transition College is developing an in-resident, three-year, comprehensive curriculum that will be designed to utilize a ‘natural setting’ approach to learning,” stated Dr. Stuart Stofferahn, executive director of NTC. “Our classrooms will reside throughout the community with curricular themes such as Community Navigation, Civic Responsibility, Wellness, Social Relationships, Pre-vocational, Vocational, and Residential Living,” he said.

As part of its development, NTC will be implementing its initial class offerings through an exciting collaborative relationship through the continuing education department at Southeast Community College, Lincoln campus. The curriculum will launch in early 2019 and will feature the development and enhancement of everyday interpersonal skills that job seekers need to succeed on the job. NTC will also offer content designed to foster healthy behaviors that leads to improved social and emotional wellness outcomes.

The need for the NTC program is great. According to statistics, more than 53,000 students in Nebraska schools have a verified disability, including 6,000 diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Graduation from high school doesn’t universally translate into readiness for that next step, whether entering the workforce or going to college,” said Stofferahn. For a significant number of young adults with disabilities, that next step is into a gap. The mission of Nebraska Transition College is to bridge that gap by building on a foundation of skills necessary for success either in the workforce, on a college campus, or both, he said.

“Our existence is focused on empowering our students to have the same opportunities to fulfill potential as any person who does not have a disability. We believe that in doing so, we empower our communities as well,” Dr. Stofferahn said.

Eligible students must be at least 17 years old have a verified disability, and have graduated with a high school diploma, equivalency degree, or have obtained a certificate from a young adult or transition program. If you would like more information on NTC or would like to support the program go to www.nebraskatransitioncollege.com or email Dr. Stofferahn at stustof@nebraskatransitioncollege.org.