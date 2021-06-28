NE Task Force One’s Thavenet To Help FEMA In Rescue Efforts In Florida Building Collapse
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–Help from Nebraska is heading to Florida to assist with rescue efforts in a building collapse.
LFR Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet will be part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search and Rescue command. Thavenet is the chief of Nebraska’s Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team. So far, Thavenet is the only member of Task Force One to be called down to help with the rescue.
Several people are still missing in the collapse of the high-rise building in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida.