NE Task Force One Is Headed Home
(KFOR NEWS September 3, 2021) Nebraska Task Force One is on their way home from Louisiana this (Friday) morning.
In a tweet posted late Thursday night, the group of over 40 members said they’re set to depart the state following their successful search-and-recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW, spoke with the group Thursday night and says they’re in good spirits as they prepare to depart for Nebraska.
NE Task Force One is expected back in Nebraska sometime Saturday.