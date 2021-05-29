NE State Patrol Teams Up With Neighboring State Agencies For Holiday Enforcement
(KFOR News Lincoln NE May 29, 2021) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, and South Dakota Highway Patrol will be working together in the tri-state region during Memorial Day Weekend.
The effort includes high visibility patrols on the busiest highways in the region, including Highway 20 and Highway 81 in Nebraska. Nebraska State Troopers will also focus on impaired driving enforcement in several counties in northeast Nebraska, perform vehicle checks near multiple state recreation areas, and work with Nebraska Game and Parks Officers to ensure the safety of those enjoying Nebraska’s state parks. Troopers in South Dakota and Iowa will be performing similar traffic enforcement efforts in their respective states.
The effort coincides with one of the highest-volume travel weekends of the year, Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the unofficial start to the summer travel season. Troopers throughout Nebraska are participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs from May 24 through June 6.
2 Attachments