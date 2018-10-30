NE State Patrol Finds 209 Pounds of Marijuana and THC Products

OCTOBER 29, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three men and seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other THC products during two traffic stops this weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 3:20 p.m. a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Altima speeding near mile marker 159 on Interstate 80 near Sutherland. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed 45 pounds of high grade marijuana and 1,732 THC oil vape cartridges.

The driver, Joshua Panther, 31, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of THC oil with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Panther was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

On Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m. another trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Rogue following another vehicle too closely near Dunbar on Highway 2 in Otoe County. The trooper detected criminal activity during the traffic stop and performed a search of the vehicle.

The trooper, with assistance from Otoe County Sheriff’s deputies, found 164 pounds of high grade marijuana, 500 units of THC shatter, 500 units of THC oil, and 4,700 units of THC blunts.

The driver, George Wood, 36, of Gibsonton, Florida, and passenger, Travis Hardin, 30, of Wimauma, Florida, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Otoe County Jail.