NE Senators Give Initial OK To $9.7B Budget Package
(KFOR NEWS April 9, 2021) (AP) – Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a new, $9.7 billion state budget that includes more money for property tax credits and college scholarships while setting aside $115 million for a possible state prison to ease overcrowding. The package would cover state expenses for the next two fiscal years, starting on July 1.
It came as some lawmakers warned about a possible economic downturn that hit state revenues, which are currently higher than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic. The budget includes a $351 million boost to the state’s cash reserve, bringing it to a total of $763 million for emergencies and one-time expenses – a savings cushion equal to a little less than two months of state tax collections.
