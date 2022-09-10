NE Sen. Deb Fisher Issues Statement Marking 21st Anniversary of 9/11

(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement in honor of the 21st anniversary of September 11th this Sunday:

“On this September morning 21 years ago, our nation was ruthlessly attacked. Today, we offer our prayers in remembrance of the 2,977 souls who lost their lives and the numerous families who were impacted, including five of Nebraska’s own. Their names were: Julie Geis, Monte Hord, Jennifer Dorsey-Howley, Jerrold Paskins, and Navy Captain Larry Getzfred.

“Today is also a moment to pay tribute to our first responders and their efforts to keep their communities safe. 21 years ago, many responders ran ahead into danger to save their fellow citizens – never to return. We will always remember their sacrifices.”