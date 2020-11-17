NE Restaurant Ass’n Thanks You
(KFOR NEWS November 17, 2020) Zoe Olson, President of the Nebraska restaurant Association has a message for you: Wear a mask…wear a mask…WEAR A MASK!
Olson says members of the Restaurant Association have been very diligent in protecting the safety of both staff and patrons. Restaurants have some of the strictest health codes in the nation. Extra precautions being taken during the pandemic include using plexiglass shields when customers make payment at registers…adding space between tables and booths…doubling the frequency of sanitization and wearing masks.
Olson says the association doesn’t check Facebook or Instagram to see what’s being said about COIVD-19. The national association participates in studies with the CDC, epidemiologists, and research universities throughout the country. Through these studies, they’ve developed new ventilation guidance for our members.
Olson thanked Nebraskans for supporting restaurants, saying “When indoor dining was closed this spring, Nebraska was second per-capita in the nation for takeout dining. Right now, our restaurants are seeing about a 30% decline in revenues. Please continue to order takeout and delivery to support them.”
READ MORE: LINCOLN HAS TWO MORE DEATHS FROM COVID-19