NE Organization Wants Trump To Keep Ethanol Promise

(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2019) “A deal is a deal”, says Troy Bredenkamp, Executive Director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, reacting to the EPA’s lower-than agreed-up 2020 renewable fuel volumes. In a statement to KFOR NEWS, Bredenkamp points out, at a September 12th meeting with President Trump and the EPA, the amount of ethanol refiners must blend into the nation’s fuel supply was set at 1.35 billion gallons over a 3 year period…but in late October, the level was changed to half that amount…while at the same time, refineries were given waivers to benefit the oil and gas industry. Ethanol is a $5 billion industry in Nebraska. Governor Ricketts and NE U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, have also written the EPA.
