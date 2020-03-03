NE On List Of Best Hospitals
(KFOR NEWS March 3, 2020) A new study shows Nebraska has the #17 highest-rated hospitals in America.
PsyDPrograms.org today released a study on the Best and Worst Hospitals in America using data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services through January 2020.
To determine the rankings, 3,698 hospitals were analyzed and given a rating from 1 to 5 stars for 57 categories related to patient experience, mortality and safety of care.
Nebraska received an overall score of 3.4 stars out of 5. The average score for hospitals nationally was 3.1.
The 10 states with the highest rated hospitals include: Wisconsin, South Dakota, Utah, Hawaii, Idaho, Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Indiana and Colorado.
The 10 states with the lowest rated hospitals were D.C., New York, Nevada, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, New Jersey, New Mexico, Tennessee and Connecticut.
READ MORE: