NE National Guard Helps Open 4th TEST NEBRASKA Site
)KFOR NEWS May 12, 2020) A total of 397 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska.
On Monday, a Nebraska National Guard mobile testing team helped open and operate a fourth Test Nebraska location in Schuyler. Lincoln, Grand Island and Omaha are the first three sites of the Test Nebraska initiative, which is aimed at significantly expanding testing capacity in the state over the next several weeks. Six mobile testing teams and two test site support teams are now providing support to local health districts and the Test Nebraska initiative. As of May 10, the teams have collected 14,756 test samples in support of 18 health department districts and 26 counties across the state.
Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.
The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response.
