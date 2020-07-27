NE Lottery Says $1-Million Ticket Sold At North Lincoln Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–A winning $1-million lottery ticket was purchased at a north Lincoln convenience store from over the weekend.
The ticket worth a million bucks was sold for Saturday’s $117-million Powerball jackpot at the Fast Mart near 27th and Wildcat Drive. Nebraska Lottery officials say the ticket had the first five numbers in the drawing, but not the Powerball itself.
The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball® draw were 05, 21, 36, 61, 62, Powerball 18, and Power Play 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.