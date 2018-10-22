NE Lincoln Park To Be Renamed

Mayor Chris Beutler is inviting the public to a ceremony renaming University Place Park for former Mayor Coleen Seng at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 28. The event will be at the covered shelter in the northern portion of the park at 49th and Garland streets. A reception in the shelter will follow the ceremony.

Seng represented northeast Lincoln on the City Council from 1987 through 2003. She was elected Lincoln’s 50th mayor in 2003 and served one four-year term.

“Renaming the park for Mayor Seng is a fitting way to honor her decades of civic and public service,” said Mayor Beutler. “Even before her first election, she was very active in the University Place Community Organization (UPCO). She also remembers attending the very first meeting about the Antelope Valley Project in the early 1990s. She went on to serve as a tri-chair and advocate for that transformational project. The impact of her leadership can be seen all over the community.”

Mayor Seng also worked for the Girl Scouts and First United Methodist Church, and the Seng family was a developer in the University Place area. The idea to rename the park as “Seng Park at University Place” came from UPCO and the leadership at First United Methodist. The City Council approved the re-naming in September.

In case of bad weather, the reception will take place at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th Street.

