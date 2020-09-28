NE Legislative Candidate Supports Expanded Gambling
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2020) Janet Palmtag, conservative Republican candidate for Legislative District 1, announced Sunday she’s supporting the Nebraska ballot measure which provides property tax relief. Palmtag, who is the first Nebraska GOP candidate to support the initiative, said she has decided to support the measures authorizing expanded gambling operations only within licensed racetracks and establish the Nebraska Gaming Commission to regulate gambling operations.
In a release from Palmtag’s campaign, appointed District 1 Senator, Julie Slama, opposes expanding gambling in Nebraska.
The ballot initiative will dedicate 70% of this new revenue to property tax relief and direct additional money to the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.
“I’ve traveled the district for the past several months listening to constituents and their deep concern about the property tax crisis. I have come to the conclusion that allowing gambling at racetracks in our state will provide for real property tax relief,” Palmtag said.
“The Legislature failed to provide real property tax relief. Their so-called “grand compromise”, LB1107, was too little too late. Farmers, ranchers, small businesses and homeowners in Nebraska will not pay a single dollar less in property taxes. LB 1107 makes no meaningful structural changes to our property tax system. It’s a shell game with income tax credits,” she said.
“We need real property tax reform. This is how we get it. Tax revenue from expanded gambling is estimated to add $80-$120 million annually. Let’s keep the money in Nebraska,” she said.
“The Legislature has failed. Now it’s up to the people to vote for real property tax relief. Leaders have to listen. I have heard you! Let’s fix this together,” Palmtag said.
“This dismal lack of leadership has convinced me that voters themselves must take action to ensure real property tax relief. Fortunately, on the November ballot, we have the power,” she said.
The Palmtag campaign notes the Republican President Donald Trump is a strong supporter of casino gambling. Additionally, the Chicago Tribune reports that “the Ricketts family is sinking money” into expanded gambling at Wrigley Field with an estimated $100 million over a 10-year period. Appointed State Senator Julie Slama, opposes expanded gambling in Nebraska.
