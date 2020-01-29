NE In The Middle For Economic Impact of Immigrants

(KFOR NEWS January 29, 2020) In light of recent developments in U.S. immigration policy, personal-finance website, WalletHub compared the economic impact of foreign-born populations on the 50 states and the District of Columbia. We determined which states benefit the most — and least — from immigration using 23 key indicators. Our data set ranges from median household income of foreign-born population to jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs. Click here for the complete economic impact of immigration by state.
Nebraska came in 30th overall. For the share of the state’s foreign-born workforce, WalletHub ranked Nebraska 32nd. For the share of the foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor’s Degree or higher, Nebraska comes in 34th. For the amount of income generated by immigrant households, Nebraska ranks #27 and the the share of international students, Nebraska comes in 24th.
