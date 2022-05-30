NE Gov. Pete Ricketts Issues Memorial Day Statement
KFOR News Lincoln May 30, 2022) Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day, which will be celebrated on May 30, 2022.
“On Memorial Day, we honor the brave Americans who have given their lives in service to our nation. For nearly 250 years, our Republic has been defended by brave women and men who have answered the call of duty in times of war. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism.”
“This Monday, I encourage all Nebraskans to remember our fallen heroes and to give thanks for their patriotic devotion. Together, let’s commit to carrying on their legacy by selflessly serving our communities.”
“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone an enjoyable holiday weekend. If you’re traveling, please buckle up, slow down for construction zones, and drive safely.”
Flags will be flown at half-staff until noon on Monday, at which point they will be raised to the top of the staff.
On Memorial Day, Governor Ricketts will join ceremonies at Memorial Park in Omaha, Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, and at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.