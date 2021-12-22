      Weather Alert

NE Gas Tax Dropping Jan. 1st

Dec 22, 2021 @ 4:04am

(KFOR NEWS  December 22, 2021)   Starting Jan. 1st, a fuel tax decrease will be implemented in Nebraska.

The 27.7-cent gas and diesel excise rate will drop by 2.9 cents to 24.8 cents.  The change is due to a law linking the state rates to the price of fuel.

The state tax is made up of three components: the variable tax, fixed tax and wholesale tax.  The variable and wholesale rates are adjusted twice annually. A separate petroleum release remedial action fee is not included in the state tax rates.

The decrease in the state’s tax rates is a result of declining fuel prices and a six-month adjustment in the wholesale tax rate.

Another recalculation is set for July 1, 2022.

