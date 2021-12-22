NE Gas Tax Dropping Jan. 1st
(KFOR NEWS December 22, 2021) Starting Jan. 1st, a fuel tax decrease will be implemented in Nebraska.
The 27.7-cent gas and diesel excise rate will drop by 2.9 cents to 24.8 cents. The change is due to a law linking the state rates to the price of fuel.
The state tax is made up of three components: the variable tax, fixed tax and wholesale tax. The variable and wholesale rates are adjusted twice annually. A separate petroleum release remedial action fee is not included in the state tax rates.
The decrease in the state’s tax rates is a result of declining fuel prices and a six-month adjustment in the wholesale tax rate.
Another recalculation is set for July 1, 2022.
