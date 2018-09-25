NE Education Commissioner Testifies

Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education, Matthew Blomstedt is in Washington D.C. today (Tuesday), joining two other education chiefs as witnesses for the upcoming hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on The Every Student Succeeds Act: States Leading The Way in the U.S.

Commissioner Blomstedt, Delaware Department of Education Secretary Susan Bunting, South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and scheduled to speak starting at 9am EST.

