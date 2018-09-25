NE Benefits From S. Korean Trade Deal

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed news that President Donald Trump has signed a new trade deal with South Korea, Nebraska’s fifth-largest agriculture export market, with $499.9 million worth of exports in 2016. They are a top-5 customer for Nebraska beef, hides and skins, corn, dairy products, distillers grains, and pork.

Beef: $221.5 million – 2nd largest market

$221.5 million – 2nd largest market Corn: $101 million – 3rd largest market

$101 million – 3rd largest market Hides and Skins: $66.4 million – 2nd largest market

$66.4 million – 2nd largest market Pork: $39.2 million – 4th largest market

$39.2 million – 4th largest market Distillers Grains: $23.4 million – 4th largest market

$23.4 million – 4th largest market Soybeans: $22.8 million

The trade deal extends and expands the United States-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS). Details of the deal can be found here.

