NE Attorney General Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2020) Nebraska is among a group of states, led by Texas, involved in an anti-trust lawsuit against Google, targeting its advertising technology services.
We learn details at Noon today (Thursday) when Attorneys General from Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Tennessee discuss the lawsuit in a ZOOM announcement.
The Department of Justice has already filed a complaint claiming Google has illegally maintained a monopoly in online general search services by cutting off competitors from key distribution channels. The complaint claims Google and Facebook, which it names a “co-conspirator,” harmed competition through an unlawful agreement to rig auctions and fix prices.
