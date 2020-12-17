      Weather Alert

NE Attorney General Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Dec 17, 2020 @ 4:19am

(KFOR NEWS  December 17, 2020)  Nebraska is among a group of states, led by Texas, involved in an anti-trust lawsuit against Google, targeting its advertising technology services.

We learn details at Noon today (Thursday) when Attorneys General from Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Tennessee discuss the lawsuit in a ZOOM announcement.

The Department of Justice has already filed a complaint claiming Google has illegally maintained a monopoly in online general search services by cutting off competitors from key distribution channels. The complaint claims Google and Facebook, which it names a “co-conspirator,” harmed competition through an unlawful agreement to rig auctions and fix prices.

