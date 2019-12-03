NE Army Guard Deploys Cyber Team

(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2019) On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. in the Nebraska State Capitol rotunda to mark the beginning of the first ever deployment of
the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 179th Cyber Protection Team.
Formed in October 2017, the cyber protection team now consists of 19 Army National Guard Soldiers – 11 from Nebraska and the rest from the Missouri
and Arkansas National Guard. They will deploy for one year to the U.S. National Capital Region and serve in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
The event will be open to the public. Governor Pete Ricketts, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac and other distinguished guests will give remarks during the
ceremony.
