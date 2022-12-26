NE Among Least Stressed States

(KFOR NEWS December 26, 2022) New research has revealed the most relaxed states, with South Dakota coming out on top.

The study conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to see which states had the lowest rates of people reporting stress in their lives.

It found that South Dakota had the lowest rate of stress, thus being the most relaxed state. The midwestern state reports that only 9.4% of citizens suffer from frequent mental distress, which is the lowest in the top ten. Only 7.9% of citizens suffer from frequent physical distress. It scores 96.20 out of 100 on the relaxation score.

Nebraska comes in seventh place, with a relaxation score of 85.70. Nearly 12% of citizens reported frequent mental distress, and almost 8% report frequent physical distress.

Hawaii comes in second place, with The Aloha State receiving a relaxation score of 93.93. This is due to only 10.7% of citizens suffering from frequent mental distress and 7.3% suffering from frequent physical distress, which is the lowest amount of any state in the top ten.

Coming in third place is Illinois, which receives a relaxation score of 88.954 out of 100. The state sees 10% of citizens suffer from frequent mental distress in the study, and only 8.7% suffer from frequent physical distress.

Alaska comes in place, with a score of 88.952 for the northwest state, scoring remarkably close to Illinois in the study. It has only 9.9% of citizens suffering from frequent mental distress, and 8.8% suffering from frequent physical distress.

Rounding out the top five is Maryland, coming in with a relaxation score of 88.52, due to 12.2% of citizens reporting frequent mental distress and 7.3% reporting frequent physical distress, which is the joint lowest in the top ten.

Rank Name Frequent mental distress % Frequent physical distress % Score /100 1 South Dakota 9.4 7.9 96.20 2 Hawaii 10.7 7.3 93.93 3 Illinois 10 8.7 88.954 4 Alaska 9.9 8.8 88.952 5 Maryland 12.2 7.3 88.52 6 North Dakota 11.3 8.2 86.11 7 Nebraska 11.9 7.9 85.70 8 New Jersey 12.3 7.9 84.41 9 Massachusetts 12.9 7.7 83.84 10 Minnesota 12.2 8.1 83.59

According to this methodology, West Virginia is the ‘most stressed’ state, with 17.5% of citizens suffering frequent mental distress and 15.8% suffering from frequent physical distress.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Diamond Rehab Thailand: “It can be understood that most if not all people find stress at some point in their lives whether it be a big decision, finances or other causes. However, this data highlights where people are being hindered the most by stress, and it’s shocking to see the difference between the most relaxed and most stressed states considering it’s all in one single country.”

This study was conducted by Diamond Rehab Thailand, a respected drug & alcohol rehab in Thailand that will provide the tools, guidance and expertise needed to make a life-changing transformation.

READ MORE: Back To Work In Warmer Weather