NE Among 11 State Governments With Money to Weather Pandemic
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2020) Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reports, found that only 11 state governments had some money set aside to weather the pandemic caused by COVID-19. These 11 states had a Taxpayer Surplus at the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2019, which is a calculation of the state’s available assets divided by the number of taxpayers. These findings are released today in the eleventh annual Financial State of the States report, which ranks all 50 states by their financial health.
These 11 “Sunshine States” include the following:
-
Alaska | Taxpayer Surplus: $77,400
-
North Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $37,700
-
Wyoming | Taxpayer Surplus: $19,600
-
Utah | Taxpayer Surplus: $5,500
-
Tennessee | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
-
South Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,300
-
Nebraska | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800
-
Idaho | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800
-
Oregon | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,600
-
Iowa | Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500
-
Minnesota | Taxpayer Surplus: $100
While a sizable Taxpayer Surplus is a strong sign of fiscal responsibility, each of the Sunshine States has room for improvement. Even the healthiest states are projected to lose billions of dollars in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The surpluses these 11 states had will help the states weather the current pandemic and downturns in the market. But the uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits.
“The nation’s fiscally healthiest state governments had been riding on the tailwinds of the growing economy and energy boom,” says Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting. “But some of these states may fall into debt as a result of the pandemic.”
States that enjoy Taxpayer Surpluses are outliers in Truth in Accounting’s nationwide analysis. Across the country, some 39 state governments found themselves in varying degrees of debt. The situation in the worst-off states is dire: New Jersey’s obligations work out to a Taxpayer Burden of $57,900. Illinois’ Taxpayer Burden is $52,000, and Connecticut’s Taxpayer Burden is $50,700. The average Taxpayer Burden across all 50 states is $7,300.
This new data comes as the federal government considers additional aid for the states. The Financial State of the States report shows the true fiscal health of the 50 states prior to the pandemic, which is the most recent available data. According to Truth in Accounting’s rough estimates, the 50 states are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue. You can view this year’s full Financial State of the States report here, and find more in-depth, state-by-state data here.
