NE Airbnb Hosts Earning Thousands in Supplemental Income

LINCOLN, NE — Airbnb, the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, announced today that its Nebraska host community earned a combined $7.6 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 82,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2018.

This comes as Nebraska residents increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income and make ends meet. There are now over 1,800 Nebraska hosts who share their homes via Airbnb, typically earning about $2,800 annually in supplemental income.

Yet, statewide data indicates that Airbnb and its host community appear to be complementing — rather than competing with — the Nebraska hotel industry. Recent reports demonstrate that Nebraska hotel occupancy rates, daily prices and revenue have grown steadily even as local hosts welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests. This suggests that Airbnb is opening up the state to a new slice of prospective tourists by catering to travelers less able to afford hotels, those who desire to stay in neighborhoods or cities that lack hotels, and families who prefer to be together under one roof.

The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for Nebraska communities when hotels sell out during big events. These include Lincoln during college football weekends and Omaha during major conventions or the baseball tournament.

Airbnb also launched Experiences throughout Nebraska in 2018, offering handcrafted activities led by local experts in cities like Omaha. Airbnb Experiences is creating new economic opportunities for Nebraska residents by allowing them to unlock their talents and interests and make money from them, catering to the hundreds of millions of people that use Airbnb’s platform to discover unique and authentic travel experiences. Experiences is expected to expand further in Nebraska in 2019, and the Experiences currently available can be found here.

2018 guest arrivals and total host income: