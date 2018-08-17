NE AG Asks Abuse Victims To Speak Up

The following is a statement from Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson reacting to recent events reported out of Pennsylvania related to allegations of abuse by members of the clergy and other persons in positions of authority:

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office reminds all Nebraskans the AG’s Office is committed to investigating allegations of abuse, advocating for victims, and pursuing criminal prosecutions of child exploitation crimes involving physical or sexual abuse. In carrying out those duties, the Attorney General’s Office works closely with numerous partners including County Attorneys, law enforcement, and Child Advocacy Centers.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse by a clergy member or other adults in positions of authority, regardless of when it occurred, please call one of the following numbers:

Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-652-1999

Nebraska Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 1-800-422-1494 or leave a tip online

Also, if you are not a victim but have reason to believe abuse of a child has occurred, or a child is at risk, you are required by law to report such information to the appropriate authorities. State law requires any person who suspects a child has been physically or sexually abused or neglected to report it promptly to one of the numbers provided above or to a law enforcement agency.

For the safety of all Nebraskans, it is important that you speak up so perpetrators are brought to justice and other possible victims are protected from future harm. All state and local public safety agencies are devoted to the protection of children and are eager to help the victims of such crimes, no matter when and where they may have occurred and regardless of who may be the perpetrator.

