NDOT Update On Northeast Expressway

The Nebraska Department of Transportation released an update Wednesday on ongoing efforts to convert the remaining 48 miles of US Highway-275 between Norfolk and Fremont from a two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway. The expansion is expected to increase capacity and support economic growth along a key roadway connecting Nebraska’s northeast communities to the state’s urban hub. The following segments being updated:
Construction of the future expressway is expected to start in 2021 starting with the Scribner to West Point section. The West Point to Wisner section is estimated to be under construction between 2024 to 2033.
READ MORE: 17TH AND WASHINGTON INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN TUESDAY