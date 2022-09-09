NDOT Tackles Impaired Driving Ahead of Husker Gameday

(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) Saturday’s Husker home football game will provide plenty of excitement for Nebraska fans, but make sure to not commit the ultimate gameday fumble: impaired driving.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that drinking while impaired by alcohol or drugs can have serious, life-threatening consequences. DUIs can affect you for years. Designate a sober ride home ahead of the game, use public transportation, or use a ride-sharing service so the roads are safer for all drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or dial *55 to be connected with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. NDOT recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to

Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown

Lincoln.

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to their destination before and after Husker home football games. Remember to practice patience – check www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information.

