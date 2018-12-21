NDOT Out With Final Design For Lincoln South Beltway

December 21, 2018 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has completed the final design for the Lincoln South Beltway project, an important step as the department continues its progress towards an anticipated construction start date of 2020. More information on the Lincoln South Beltway project can be found at: https://dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/.

Since the public hearing in October of 2017 and the corresponding FONNSI (Finding of No New Significant Impact) signed on March 29, 2018, the NDOT has incorporated in feedback received from the public and stakeholders to refine and complete the final design. Specifically, using the comments received during the public involvement process, NDOT was able to reduce project impacts to several adjacent property owners and aquatic resources during the final design.

The Lincoln South Beltway will improve regional connectivity by creating an 11-mile east to west four‑lane expressway south of Lincoln, linking US-77 and N-2. It is designed to reduce conflicts between local and through traffic, including heavy truck traffic, in Lincoln. The expressway will divert freight trucks from the local transportation network, which will help increase safety and mobility in local travel.

While NDOT has made numerous minor adjustments throughout the corridor to minimize the impacts, the more notable changes to the project since the public hearing include:

Minimized the footprint of the service interchanges (27th, 68th & 82nd) by utilizing roundabouts at the ramp terminals. Roundabouts reduce the need for turn lane storage, which decreases bridge width and allows the ramp geometry to be compressed more.

Provided a new connection to 120th Street on the north side of existing N-2. Previous designs terminated 120th Street with a cul-de-sac.

Deferred construction of the 134th Street grade separation until warranted by future traffic conditions. This change will allow 134th Street to operate as it is today.

Providing a consolidated mitigation site on the east side of 14th Street to mitigate the wetland and stream impacts associated with this project.

As the Lincoln South Beltway moves closer to the construction phase, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation will begin to take place over the next several months. Impacted property owners can expect to be contacted by NDOT in early 2019. For more details on this process, visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/ business-center/row.

The project is estimated to take 5-7 years for construction, however NDOT continues to explore opportunities to accelerate the project schedule and allow the freeway to be open for public use as soon as possible.